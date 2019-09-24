Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Parish
82 W. Milton St.
Hyde Park, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GILLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. "JACK" GILLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. "JACK" GILLIS Obituary
GILLIS, John J. "Jack" Of Dedham, Sept. 23, age 97. Loving husband of Virginia A. (Barry), and beloved father of Kathryn A. Roy and her husband Phillip of MI, John J., Jr. and his wife Mary of Dedham, Elizabeth A. Fabbo and her husband Craig of North Attleboro, Daniel J. of Dedham, Ann M. of Ashland, Theresa M. Buck of Westborough, and Kenneth J. and his wife Ashley of GA. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thurs., 4-7 PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Funeral Home on Fri., beginning at 10 AM, and will proceed to St. Anne's Parish, 82 W. Milton St., Hyde Park, for his Funeral Mass at 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Air Force Museum Foundation, PO Box 1903, 1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for John J. "Jack" GILLIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now