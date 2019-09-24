|
GILLIS, John J. "Jack" Of Dedham, Sept. 23, age 97. Loving husband of Virginia A. (Barry), and beloved father of Kathryn A. Roy and her husband Phillip of MI, John J., Jr. and his wife Mary of Dedham, Elizabeth A. Fabbo and her husband Craig of North Attleboro, Daniel J. of Dedham, Ann M. of Ashland, Theresa M. Buck of Westborough, and Kenneth J. and his wife Ashley of GA. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thurs., 4-7 PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Funeral Home on Fri., beginning at 10 AM, and will proceed to St. Anne's Parish, 82 W. Milton St., Hyde Park, for his Funeral Mass at 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Air Force Museum Foundation, PO Box 1903, 1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019