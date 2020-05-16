|
|
GIOIOSO, John J. Sr. In Revere, formerly of East Boston, on May 13th, only 2 days shy of his 92nd birthday. Beloved husband of almost 56 years to Palmina A. "Pam" (DiPlacido) Gioioso. Cherished father to John J. Gioioso, Jr. & his wife, Colleen of Lynnfield, Donna M. Lapointe & her husband, Gerard of North Berwick, ME & Laura J. Belmonte & her husband, Frank A. Belmonte, Jr. of Londonderry, NH. Devoted grandfather of Ashley L. Burbank & her husband, Adam of Berwick, ME, Gregory A. Lapointe & his wife, Moriah of Wells, ME, Frank A. Belmonte, III of Londonderry, NH & Genna R. Gioioso of Lynnfield. Also lovingly survived by his two great-grandsons, Zachary & Jackson. Dear brother of the late Pasquale "Pat" Gioioso, Joseph, James A.K.A. Vincent, Edward & Anthony Gioioso & Mary Morse & Rose DiCicco. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces & grandnephews also survive him. Services & interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, will be held privately in accordance with the ongoing protocol to be observed regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic regulations & mandates issued by the Comm. of Mass. & the Boston Archdiocese. John worked as a Salesman in Dress & Casual Men's Clothing for Robert Hall Fine Clothing and later Anderson-Little for over 40 years. He was a Past Member of the former St. Francis Council, Knights of Columbus of Orient Heights, East Boston & a Fourth Degree Member of the Bishop Cheverus, Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree of Massachusetts & Member of the Saugus Lodge, Order of the Moose. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020