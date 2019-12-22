|
|
GRANT, John J. Jr. Of Malden, December 19th. Beloved father of Kevin Grant and his wife Ashley of Marion. Loving grandfather of Shea, Camden, Liam and Leighton. Dear brother of the late Kathryn Coyne. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. John was raised and educated in Malden and is a graduate of Suffolk University, as well as Suffolk University Law School. He served his country honorably as a Sergeant in the United States Army. For over 30 years, John served as a City Solicitor for the City of Malden. He was also a partner in the Law Firm of Appleyard, Grant and Lane for many years. John is a Past President of the Malden Kiwanis Club, a former Kiwanis Governor at Large and a former longstanding board member of the Malden YMCA. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Saturday, December 28th, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10AM. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, December 27th, from 4-7PM. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019