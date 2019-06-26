Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JOHN J. "JACK" GREENE Sr.

JOHN J. "JACK" GREENE Sr. Obituary
GREENE, John J. Sr. "Jack" Past Commodore & Treasurer at the Volunteer Yacht Club of Lynn On June 26th, in Revere, unexpectedly, 2 months shy of his 90th birthday. Beloved husband of 64 years to Helen L. (Olsen) Greene. Cherished father to Patricia "Patti" Kane & husband Richard of Nahant, Paula S. Sarcia & her late husband Revere Firefighter Roger W. of Revere, Thomas P. Greene & wife Noreen of Arlington & the late John J. Greene, Jr. Devoted grandfather to M/SGT Rachel L. Wagner & husband S/SGT Alexander R. "Alex" Wagner USAF of Plaistow, NH, Jennifer L. Hubbard & husband Joseph of Wyndham, NH, Revere Firefighter Christopher T. Sarcia of Revere, S/SGT John J. Sarcia USAF of Hawaii & Ryan R. Kane of Nahant. Also lovingly survived by his 5 great-grandchildren, Kaleigh L. Aiden J. & Brennan J. Hubbard & Corbin R. & Kensley R. Wagner. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Saturday, June 29th at 9:30 a.m., from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) REVERE, followed by the Funeral Service in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Visiting Hours are Friday, June 28th in the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Parking available left of the funeral home. Army Veteran of the Korean War & former member of the V.F.W. of Somerville. Jack was a former member of the New England Divers Club. His passion was the Volunteer Yacht Club of Lynn, where he served as commodore and treasurer. Jack was an accomplished snow skier & did runs up to last year at 88 years of age. A personality, larger than life, he left a lasting impression on all who had the genuine pleasure & honor to know him. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019
