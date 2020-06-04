|
Guerin, John J. John J. Guerin Formerly of Winchester, MA, passed away April 30, at age of 59, in Ireland.He is survived by former spouse, Sheryl, and loving sons, John and wife, Olesya, Austin, and Tristan Guerin; sisters, Jackie, Jennifer, Callie, and Honey; as well as many nieces and nephews.Upon return, he will be laid to rest in Wildwood Cemetery in WINCHESTER.His sense of humour and laughter will be forever missed.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020