JOHN J. KILCOYNE
KILCOYNE, John J. At 87 years of Swampscott and formerly of Revere, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in a local health care facility after a long illness. He was born in Boston, the son of the late John J. and Mary Ellen (Gannon) Kilcoyne. He lived in Revere for many years and most recently in Swampscott. Directly out of high school, John enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 and served as a Petty Officer in the Submarine Forces during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1959. He was employed with Delta Airlines and Northeast Airlines in Sales and Traffic. He retired after 29 years in the Airline industry. John is survived by his sisters Anna Scordino and her husband Michael of Belmont and Nora Theresa Burns of Watertown and 8 nieces and nephews. His funeral will be private at his request and private burial in Swampscott Cemetery Veterans Lot. Guestbook at www.solimine.com


Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
December 2, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
