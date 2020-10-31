LaFAUCI, John J. Oct 28th, of Melrose, formerly of Malden. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Zampitella). Loving father of John "Jay" LaFauci and wife Jeanne of Malden, and the late Andrew LaFauci. Cherished brother of Richard LaFauci of NH, Linda and Stephen Gallant of Melrose, Kenneth LaFauci of Malden, and the late Frank "Butch" LaFauci and Stephen LaFauci. Devoted companion of Loretta Roddy of Melrose. Brother-in-law of Jane and William Murphy of Lexington. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and his godchildren, Christopher, Oscar, and Frank. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, MALDEN, on Wed., Nov 4th, at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Malden, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tues., Nov 3rd, from 4 – 8 PM. Donations in John's memory may be made to: Special Olympics
Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752. www.weirfuneralhome.com