1/
JOHN J. LAFAUCI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaFAUCI, John J. Oct 28th, of Melrose, formerly of Malden. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Zampitella). Loving father of John "Jay" LaFauci and wife Jeanne of Malden, and the late Andrew LaFauci. Cherished brother of Richard LaFauci of NH, Linda and Stephen Gallant of Melrose, Kenneth LaFauci of Malden, and the late Frank "Butch" LaFauci and Stephen LaFauci. Devoted companion of Loretta Roddy of Melrose. Brother-in-law of Jane and William Murphy of Lexington. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and his godchildren, Christopher, Oscar, and Frank. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, MALDEN, on Wed., Nov 4th, at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Malden, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tues., Nov 3rd, from 4 – 8 PM. Donations in John's memory may be made to: Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752. www.weirfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral
09:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved