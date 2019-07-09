Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. LANE


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. LANE Obituary
LANE, John J. Age 80, Lieutenant Colonel, United States Army, Retired, of Gold Canyon, Arizona, passed away on July 4, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona.

John was born April 19, 1939, in Winthrop, Massachusetts, to John F. and Catherine L. (Manning) Lane.

A United States Army Veteran, John retired in 1983 and began working as a Logistics Manager with the Boeing Helicopter Company.

John is welcomed into Eternal Life by his parents, John and Catherine. John is survived by his wife, Joyce G. Lane; daughter, Catherine (husband Bryan) Angst; grandson, Andrew Angst; son, Michael (fianc?e, Sara Diaz) Lane; and grandsons, Drake, Broc, and Trey Lane.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 East Main Street, MESA, Arizona 85207, where John will be laid to rest.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now