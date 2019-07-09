|
|
LANE, John J. Age 80, Lieutenant Colonel, United States Army, Retired, of Gold Canyon, Arizona, passed away on July 4, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona.
John was born April 19, 1939, in Winthrop, Massachusetts, to John F. and Catherine L. (Manning) Lane.
A United States Army Veteran, John retired in 1983 and began working as a Logistics Manager with the Boeing Helicopter Company.
John is welcomed into Eternal Life by his parents, John and Catherine. John is survived by his wife, Joyce G. Lane; daughter, Catherine (husband Bryan) Angst; grandson, Andrew Angst; son, Michael (fianc?e, Sara Diaz) Lane; and grandsons, Drake, Broc, and Trey Lane.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 East Main Street, MESA, Arizona 85207, where John will be laid to rest.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019