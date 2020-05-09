|
|
LONG, John J. Retired Cambridge Police Of Burlington, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday morning, May 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanor "Ellie" (O'Connor) Long. Proud father of John J. Long, Jr. of Woburn and Scott E. Long of Groton. Grandfather of John J. Long, III. Brother of Catherine Potterton of FL, the late Eleanor Miranda, William Long, Dorothy Mahoney, and Margaret Taverna. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in John's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or For obituary and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020