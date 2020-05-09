Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. LONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. LONG Obituary
LONG, John J. Retired Cambridge Police Of Burlington, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday morning, May 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanor "Ellie" (O'Connor) Long. Proud father of John J. Long, Jr. of Woburn and Scott E. Long of Groton. Grandfather of John J. Long, III. Brother of Catherine Potterton of FL, the late Eleanor Miranda, William Long, Dorothy Mahoney, and Margaret Taverna. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in John's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or For obituary and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -