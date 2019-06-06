Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
990 LaGrange Street
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LYNCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. LYNCH Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN J. LYNCH Jr. Obituary
LYNCH, John J. Jr. "Jack" Of Dorchester, born in Boston, November 10, 1932, died June 3, 2019, age 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" E. (Neely). This was a later-in-life marriage, with an ideal mutual devotion. Brother of William T. and his wife Geraldine Lynch of North Carolina, Barbara M. and her husband Rodger Johnson of Nevada, the late Gerard F. "Gus" Lynch and his wife Agnes Lynch of Abington, and the late Thomas P. and Thomas' late wife Mary Lou Lynch of New Jersey. Jack and Peggy had no children but he cherished the successes of his many nieces and nephews. He was especially close to his first cousin, Catherine Browne of Virginia. Jack lived for more than 82 years in the home purchased by his father in 1936 and lovingly refurbished by his Dad, Mom and all five siblings. Family and friends will honor and remember Jack's life by gathering for a Visiting Hour in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Tuesday morning, June 11, at 9 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Jack was a graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1950, achieved a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Boston College, Class of 1954, and a Master's Degree from the Harvard University Graduate School of Business. All five siblings served in the military and Jack's selection was the U.S. Air Force. He was a Certified Public Accountant for many years, running his own practice. Jack and his wife Peggy were devout Catholics who attended Mass regularly. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Maryknoll Fathers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545, www.maryknollsociety.org. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
Download Now