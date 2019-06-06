LYNCH, John J. Jr. "Jack" Of Dorchester, born in Boston, November 10, 1932, died June 3, 2019, age 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" E. (Neely). This was a later-in-life marriage, with an ideal mutual devotion. Brother of William T. and his wife Geraldine Lynch of North Carolina, Barbara M. and her husband Rodger Johnson of Nevada, the late Gerard F. "Gus" Lynch and his wife Agnes Lynch of Abington, and the late Thomas P. and Thomas' late wife Mary Lou Lynch of New Jersey. Jack and Peggy had no children but he cherished the successes of his many nieces and nephews. He was especially close to his first cousin, Catherine Browne of Virginia. Jack lived for more than 82 years in the home purchased by his father in 1936 and lovingly refurbished by his Dad, Mom and all five siblings. Family and friends will honor and remember Jack's life by gathering for a Visiting Hour in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Tuesday morning, June 11, at 9 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Jack was a graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1950, achieved a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Boston College, Class of 1954, and a Master's Degree from the Harvard University Graduate School of Business. All five siblings served in the military and Jack's selection was the U.S. Air Force. He was a Certified Public Accountant for many years, running his own practice. Jack and his wife Peggy were devout Catholics who attended Mass regularly. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Maryknoll Fathers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545, www.maryknollsociety.org. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER. Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary