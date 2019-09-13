|
LYNCH, John J. Age 78, of Edgartown, MA and Naples, FL died on Saturday, Sept 7, 2019. He was the loving husband of Carolyn (Beane) Lynch for 53 years. Proud father of Nancy of Fairfield, CT, Susie and her husband Jeff Muller of Reading, MA. He was "Grampy" to Ellie, Grant, William and Jack. Son of the late Helena (Houlihan) and John Lynch from Kenmare and Kilgarven, County Kerry, Ireland; brother to Brendan Francis and his wife Rita of Scituate, MA. A graduate of Boston College ('65), he served as the First Assistant Clerk Magistrate in Boston's Suffolk Superior Court for over 40 years. Services will be held on Saturday, September 28th, at 11am at St. Elizabeth's Church in Edgartown. To our off-island friends, please give your dog an extra treat or listen to an Irish song in his memory, that's what our Dad would want. Up Kerry! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Edgartown Patrolman's Association, 72 Pease's Point Way South, P.O. Box 1118, Edgartown, MA 02539-1118. Chapman, Cole and Gleason, Oak Bluffs www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019