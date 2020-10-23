1/
JOHN J. MARLBOROUGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARLBOROUGH, John J. Of Quincy, October 22, age 92. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary Marlborough, brother of the late Francis Marlborough, and lifelong partner of the late Katherine (Rosie) Ross. Service in the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, Monday, October 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, 800 Harvard Street, Mattapan. Retired Lt. Boston Police and World War II Veteran. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Service
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved