MARLBOROUGH, John J. Of Quincy, October 22, age 92. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary Marlborough, brother of the late Francis Marlborough, and lifelong partner of the late Katherine (Rosie) Ross. Service in the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, Monday, October 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, 800 Harvard Street, Mattapan. Retired Lt. Boston Police and World War II Veteran. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600