MARTIN, John J. Jr. Of Walpole and North Fort Meyers, FL, formerly of Dedham, Scituate and Falmouth, passed away June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen (Locke) Martin for 58 years. Loving father of Marianne Martin Levin of Dedham, John L. Martin and his wife Paula of Walpole, Marilyn White and her husband John of Walpole and Maureen Martin of Westwood. Devoted grandfather to Kenneth Levin, USN, Victoria Martin, Cameron Martin, John Francis White and Michaelann White. Loving brother of Teresa Neary and her husband Thomas of Virginia Beach, VA and Maureen Martin of Needham. Also survived by many adoring nieces, nephews and cousins. Late U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Germany. John was born and grew up in Boston, attending Bentley's School of Accounting and Finance, and Northeastern University, graduating in 1960 with a BSBA degree in Finance and Insurance. In 1976, he became a member of University College faculty, teaching courses in Labor Relations, Organizational Behavior and Human Resource Management. After thirty years of teaching at Northeastern, he retired in 2006. John was also the recipient of am Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree from Endicott College in May 2000. Mr. Martin was a former president of Dedham Youth Hockey and a former board member of the Greater Boston Youth Hockey League. He is also a former member of the USS Jacob Jones VFW Post 2017 of Dedham. On December 31, 2010, John retired after serving over thirty-six years as a Federal Mediator. John was appointed Commissioner of the Federal Mediation Service in June, 1974. After initial assignments in Washington, DC and New York he was assigned to the FMCS Boston office. Mr. Martin mediated various disputes in the following industries in the United States and the US Virgin Islands: New England Tel & Tel, NYNEX, Longshoremen, Health Care, Radio, Television, Colleges and Universities, Electrical Utilities, major oil companies along with Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League. He also has been a frequent lecturer at various Colleges and Universities such as Babson College, Boston College, Boston University, Harvard, MIT, Providence College, Suffolk Law, Boston College Law, New England Law, Tufts University and the University of Massachusetts. After retiring from Federal Mediation Service, John served as Director and Chairman of the Board of a medium size electric manufacturing company in Hingham, MA for three years. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Saint Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Burial will be at Saint Francis Cemetery, Walpole. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Walpole Community Food Pantry, PO Box 43, Walpole, MA 02081. Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019