MARTIN, John J. "Jack" Age 76 of Sudbury, MA, formerly of Westwood, MA.
Born on August 20, 1943. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Brenda Aubrey Martin of Sudbury (formerly of Westwood, MA), son Paul and his wife Liza Martin of Medway. Daughter Michelle Meal of Sudbury. Daughter Lisa and her husband Peter West of Sudbury. Also survived by 6 grandchildren: Jake & Cameron Martin of Medway, Ryan & Alexandra Meal of Sudbury, and Owen & Declan West of Sudbury. Brother Ken and his wife Nancy Martin of West Roxbury and their children Erica, Carolyn and Laura. Son of the late Helen (Silva) & Anthony Martin of West Roxbury. Jack also leaves many family and friends who he loved very much.
Jack grew up in Cambridge and West Roxbury MA. As a boy, he loved spending time at his family home in Eastham and fishing. He was an alumni of Catholic Memorial High School. Jack was an Army veteran, being drafted out of college. He enjoyed many years coaching youth soccer in Westwood. Jack loved spending time at his condo in New Hampshire as well as traveling to Hilton Head Island, SC and sitting in his beloved red rocking chair. Most of all, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Funeral Services and interment will be private. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to for Parkinson's:
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020