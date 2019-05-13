McCARTHY, John J. Of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Belmont, MA, age 89, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL. Son of Cornelius and Mary of Marion Road in Belmont. Jack graduated from BHS in the Class of 1947. After a long career at First National Stores, he was the cheerful proprietor of Jack's Old Time Market in Belmont. Jack retired in Bradenton, FL, where he was an avid golfer. Jack's all-time best score for 18 holes was a 68. Jack is survived by his wife Mary H. (Oake), his children Sr. Patricia McCarthy, O.C.D., Elizabeth Dally & her husband David of Waltham, John J. McCarthy, Jr. of Uxbridge, Suzanne Caso & her husband Mark of Framingham, and his brother Daniel of Sudbury. Preceded in death by his wife Ruth of 41 years and son James of Belmont. Also survived by his stepchildren, Robert Pitts, Donna Ray, Dianne Boucher and Linda Walters. Jack was loved by 14 grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 770 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11am. Followed by interment at Belmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to the Salute Military Golf Association at SMGA New England, PO Box 1014, Concord MA 01742-1014 or to at 70 Walnut Street, Wellesley, MA 02481, www.lls.org/massachusetts. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586 Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019