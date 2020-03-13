|
McCARTNEY, John J. Jr. Of Osterville, MA, passed away at the age of 76 on March 8 as a result of complications following heart surgery. John was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on October 15, 1943, the son of John J. McCartney, an engineer, and Aileen McCartney, a teacher. He attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Notre Dame High School. He graduated from Boston College in 1965 with a B.S. in accounting. He joined the Air Force in 1966 and was commissioned later that year. He served three tours of duty as a pilot in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. By the time he left the Air Force in January, 1973, Captain McCartney had been awarded three Distinguished Flying Crosses, nine Air Medals and numerous other commendations. He joined Liberty Mutual Insurance in 1973 and served as Vice President and Comptroller prior to his departure in 1989. That year, he joined Universal Underwriters in Kansas City, Kansas as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer as well as Senior Vice President, Eastern Sales Division. In 1993, the Zurich Insurance Group named him President and Chief Executive Officer of Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Company in Omaha, Nebraska. He ended his career as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Zurich Insurance North America, the parent of the fourteen Zurich Insurance Group companies in the United States and Canada. He retired in 2004. John leaves behind his dear wife of 39 years Christine Tucker McCartney, his son John J. McCartney, III, and daughter-in-law Anne McCartney, of Baltimore, Maryland, his sister Elizabeth McCartney Rocco and her husband Michael Rocco, his brother Donald McCartney and his wife Kathleen McCartney, and many loving sister-in- laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. John was uniquely close to all his family, his in-laws, and nieces and nephews as he and his wife loved to host family members at their home in Osterville. It was a rare summer weekend when the house was not filled with family members from all over New England and the East Coast. John was a true patriarch of the family and was privileged to be a part of so many lives who looked to him for his guidance and wisdom, which he lovingly shared. John was a man of great wisdom, integrity and humility. His humor, and kindness made him a remarkable man whose loss is loss to us all. He was involved in, and on boards, for many organizations including the Boys and Girls Club, Omaha Symphony, College of St. Mary, and many others. He loved to golf at the Wianno Club, shoot, fish and was a voracious reader. Visiting Hours will be held at John-Lawrence Funeral Home in Marstons Mills, MA on Friday, March 20th from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will take place at Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. On Monday, March 23, Mr. McCartney will be interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne, in a Private Burial Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alex B. Haas Memorial Scholarship Fund, 293 Cranview Rd., Brewster, NY 02631-2241 or , PO Box 143012, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301. For online guestbook and directions, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020