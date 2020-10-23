McGOVERN, John J. "Jack" Age 68, of Wilmington, formerly of Bedford, passed away on October 22, 2020, at the Winchester Hospital. Jack was the beloved husband of Linda McGovern (Gill) of Wilmington, devoted father of Jackie Travato & her husband John of Billerica, loving "Papa" of Kassidy, Keira and Khloe Travato, dear son of the late Frank McGovern and Arlene (McGovern) and Hollis Murphy, brother of Frank "Bud" McGovern & his wife Phyllis and Christine McGovern, all of Bedford. Uncle of Leslie & Sean Kupiec of CA, Elisa & Chris Wallask and their daughters Stella and Violet of Chelmsford and Colleen McGovern of Bedford. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Tuesday, October 27th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Masks are required to be worn while in the Funeral Home. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com