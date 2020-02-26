|
McGRATH, John J. Jr. "Jack" Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on February 25, in Everett, where he resided for over 75 years. He is the brother of Mary McGillicuddy and her husband Bob of Winchester, and the beloved uncle to Michele Sanphy and her husband Matt of Reading, Lori Coyne and her husband Peter of South Boston, and Michael LaCourt and her wife Ellen of Weymouth, and John McGillicuddy of Revere, Kathy Bell and her husband Chris of Quincy, and Kara McGillicuddy of Winchester, as well as 13 grandnieces and nephews. He was born in Malden on January 6, 1933 to the now-deceased Irish immigrants, John J. McGrath, Sr. and Hannah (Daly). He was predeceased by his sister Ann LaCourt of Dorchester, niece Mary McGillicuddy, and nephew Bob McGillicuddy and his surviving wife Carla Angevine. For 32 years, Jack was a probation officer in the Woburn District Court, but his true vocation in keeping with his Carpe Diem philosophy came in 50 years of involvement with Everett sports and civic engagement, including a combined 30 years broadcasting Everett High School football, basketball, and softball games on local cable TV, and interviewing student and adult athletes. For all of his influence, Jack earned numerous distinctions, including a dedication of the Everett High School Football Press Box at Memorial Stadium and a Key to the City, and Grand Marshal of the Homecoming Parade distinction. An accomplished athlete in his own right, the cum laude history and government major started three years (1952-54) for the Boston College Eagles baseball team and helped BC make its inaugural appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Upon graduation, he was offered a professional baseball contract that he declined in order to enter the Jesuit Seminary, where he spent 9 years. As has been said, people will forget what you said or did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. Jack, the brother/uncle/friend/your biggest cheerleader made everyone feel: special, important, confident and most importantly, loved. "Woo, woo!!!" Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT, on Saturday, February 29 at 10:30. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Everett at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting Hours are Friday, from 4 to 8 pm, with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be at a late date in Glenwood Cemetery. The family asks that donations, in lieu of flowers, should be made to E-Club of Everett Scholarship Fund, in Memory of Jack McGrath, PO Box 409135, Everett, MA 02249. 1-877-71-ROCCO
