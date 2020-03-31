|
|
MCKENNA, John J. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John J. McKenna. He has been a beloved father, grandfather, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, cousin, and friend. Of Somerville, John J. Mckenna, born August 20,1948 died March 29, 2020. John passed away at his home in Somerville after a prolonged illness. John was a lifelong resident of Somerville. He was the second of eight children born to the late James F. McKenna and Evelyn McKenna. He is survived by his children, Alcira Benenato and husband Andrew, Rosmira Powell McKenna, Sonia Lyons and husband Keith, Maryluz Arling and husband Craig, John and his former wife, Joan Powell (deceased) adopted the four sisters from Colombia, South America in 1981. He is also survived by his son, John Peter McKenna and his mom Jeannette Cardia. He leaves nine grandchildren Cecilia, Shaundaia, Marques, Isaiah, Andy, Alex, Brady, Ryden, and Trennon. John also leaves his beloved siblings, James F. McKenna, Jr., wife Andrea, Elena Powell, husband Edwin, Mary McKenna, Evelyn McKenna, Irene Thompson, husband Richard, Gael Niles, husband Paul, and Carol Antonelli, husband Richard.many cousins and other extended family members. John attended St Clement High School, class 1966. John served proudly in the US Army Security Agency from January 1969 to May 1971 when he was Honorably Discharged; he remained as an Army contractor under the NSA for four years in Ethiopia. He loved serving in the army and always appreciated the discipline and motivation. He carried this through to become an attorney after studying at Suffolk University in 1980. He also served several terms as an Alderman At Large and was the Commissioner of the Licensing Board for the city of Somerville. He was loved and respected by all who knew him! John practiced Law for 40 years. He was a Boston Red Sox and Patriots fan. He enjoyed watching sports with his son John Peter. He loved hunting with his friends. He took pride in his cooking, gardening, and carpentry. He loved sharing Christmas with his children and celebrated Holidays with siblings, nieces and nephews. Please no flowers. If you would like, please make a donation to the Salvation Army in his name. Funeral Services are private, with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information and guestbook, please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020