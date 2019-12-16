Boston Globe Obituaries
Spadafora Funeral Home
JOHN J. MCLAUGHLIN

McLAUGHLIN, John J. Of Medford, Dec.15, 2019. Beloved husband of 47 years to Janet (McCafferty) McLaughlin. Loving father of John J. McLaughlin & his wife Kerry, Julie O'Connell & her husband Mark, & Jeff McLaughlin & his wife Alyssa. Dear brother of Geri Caruso & her husband Richard. Cherished grandfather of Mark, John J., & Rachel McLaughlin & William McLean. He is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Thursday, Dec. 19th, at 10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 11:30am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 3-7pm. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to ALS Association Mass. Chapter, 315 Norwood Park S., Ste. 2, Norwood, MA 02062, or www.alsa.org For directions & guestbook, visit spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
