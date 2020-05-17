Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
More Obituaries for JOHN MCMANUS
JOHN J. MCMANUS

JOHN J. MCMANUS Obituary
McMANUS, John J. Of West Roxbury, May 16, 2020. Beloved husband for 65 years to Joan (O'Shea) McManus. Loving father of Kevin, Michael, John, Jr., Stephen and his wife Gretchen. Grandfather of John Patrick, Katelyn, Ryan, Stephen, Dylan, Melissa, Meghan, Lauren and Caroline. Brother of Anne Grealy, James McManus and the late Margaret McManus. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a highly decorated Detective retired from the Boston Police Dept., member of the Boston Police Emerald Society, and Exec. Board Member of Cops for Kids with Cancer. US Navy Korean War Veteran. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2020
