Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
JOHN J. MITULSKI


1966 - 2019
JOHN J. MITULSKI Obituary
MITULSKI, John J. Of Walpole, passed away suddenly on September 14, 2019 at the age of 53. Beloved husband of Joann E. (Dawber) Mitulski. Loving brother of Stephen R. Mitulski and his girlfriend Jennifer Lizotte of RI. Son of the late Stephen and Martha E. (Griffin) Mitulski. Also survived by many relatives, cousins and friends in MA and PA. John graduated from Tri County High School, class of 1985, and then went on to graduate from Dean College in Franklin, MA. He was an avid Patriots fan. John was a musician, loving all kinds of music, and espcially enjoyed playing the drums. He worked as a financial researcher and also worked for Building #19 in Norwood for many years. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, 10am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

(781) 762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
