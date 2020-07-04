|
|
MOLLOY, John J. Of Sharon, July 3, 2020, age 90. Beloved husband of Mary T. (Ford) Molloy. Loving father of Joseph O. Molloy and his wife, Louise, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Ann Marie Sterner and her husband, Michael, of Gilroy, California, and Margaret Mary Patino and her husband, Augusto, of North Attleborough. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 10. Brother of Mary O'Toole of Hanover, Patrick Molloy of Ireland, the late Michael Molloy, the late Hubert Molloy, and the late Raymond Molloy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for John's Life Celebration on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the current COVID-19 restrictions, John's Funeral Mass and interment in Brookdale Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: HESSCO Elder Services, 1 Merchant Drive, Unit 160, Sharon, MA 02067. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020