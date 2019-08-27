|
MURPHY, John J. "Jack" Of East Falmouth, MA, formerly of Needham, passed away surrounded by his family on August 25. Jack was born on September 24, 1957 and graduated Catholic Memorial High School. Predeceased by his beloved parents, Robert F. Murphy and Rosemary (Hourihan) Murphy. Loving father of John Jr. and his wife Melody of Bellingham, MA; and Kaitlin Murphy of Pocasset, MA. Adoring Papa to his three grandchildren, Brynleigh, Declan and Rylee. Also survived by his former spouse, Susan (Phillips) Murphy of Pocasset, MA; as well as his siblings, Kathy and her husband Terry Rabinowitz of Charlotte, VT; Bob of Meredith, NH; Gary and his wife Kate of Cotuit, MA; Greg and his wife Tracey of New Milford, CT; and Rosemary of Boston. Jack was a special uncle to Max and his wife Kenya, Harry and his wife Mimi, Duncan, Ryan, Sean, Conor, Madison and Austin Murphy. The Murphys extend their sincere gratitude to the loving staff of Salman VNA and Hospice of Milford, MA. Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew's Church, Needham, Thursday, August 29th, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Per Jack's wishes all are invited to a celebration of his life immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to Gosnold Treatment Center, 200 Ter Heun Dr., Falmouth, MA 02540.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019