MURPHY, John J. Of Melrose, formerly of North Cambridge, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the age of 89, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Viola (Vennell). Loving father of Sharon Daley of Melrose, Sheila Murphy and her close friend James Lenkauskas of Tewksbury, Patricia Medeiros and her husband Harold of Tewksbury. Beloved son of the late Eleanor (Robillard) and John J. Murphy. Dear brother of Lorraine Murphy and her husband Francis of Cambridge, Donna Johnson and her husband Joseph of Tewksbury, his late identical twin Joseph and wife Phyllis, and late sister Sheila. Dear friend and companion of Patricia Sears of Melrose. Survived by his grandchildren Michael, Billy, Daniel, Lauren, Janel, Amanda, Cameron and the late Scott Ryan; as well as his great-grandchildren Michael Marion, Cadence, Olivia and Greyson Medeiros. Also survived by his extended special family Taylor Medeiros, Ben Herman, Jacquelyn Hopkinson and Amy DiPace. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. John was proud to be a US Marine and veteran of the Korean War. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation in Saint John's Church, Mass Ave., North Cambridge on Wednesday from 9:30-11 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020