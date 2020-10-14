1/1
JOHN J. "NAGS" NAGLIERI Jr.
NAGLIERI, John J. Jr. "Nags" Retired Saugus Patrolman In Peabody, formerly of Saugus & East Boston, at 61 years, October 12th, following a lengthy illness in the loving presence of his God & devoted family. Best friend & beloved husband of 29 years to Patricia J. "Patti" (Doherty) Naglieri. Adoring father to Trevor J. Naglieri of Dallas, TX, Kelli J. Celentano & her husband Gregory T. of Hamilton, MA & Shane M. Naglieri of Peabody. Dear brother of Ann Kusch & husband James of Windham, NH. Beloved son of the late John J. Naglieri, Sr. & the late Angela C. (DiCocco) Naglieri & the devoted son-in-law to the late Daniel J. Doherty, Jr. & the late Jeanne F. (McCarthy) Doherty. Also proudly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 17th at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:00 a.m. Attendees are directed to report directly to Church. Immediately followed with interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 100 Cedar Grove Ave., Peabody. Visiting Hours will be observed in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE, on Friday, October 16th from 4-8 p.m. Indoor gathering limits of 25 people at a time apply. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Strict CDC & Boston Archdiocese mandates will be followed. Registration at the Funeral Home and Church will be taken along with temperatures recorded. Masks must be worn in the Funeral Home & Church and social distancing maintained. John "Nags" retired from the Saugus Police Force in 2018 with 28 years of impeccable service. He was a member of the Saugus Police Officers Union. Remembrances may be made to the Melanoma Foundation of New England, One Concord Farms, 490 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
