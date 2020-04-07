Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN NAUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. NAUGHTON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. NAUGHTON Jr. Obituary
NAUGHTON, John J. Jr. Of Needham, April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann R. (Linskey) Naughton for 61 years. Devoted father of John J., III of Adams, Ann R. of Mendon, Kathleen M. Thomas and her husband Arthur of Falmouth, Paul E. and his wife Laura of Fryeburg, ME, Janet M. of Millville, Michael P. and his wife Linda of Warrenton, NC, Mary M. of Nantucket, Kevin C. and his wife Candice of Lynn, James C. and his wife Kerri of North Kingstown, RI, Maura E. Eisenhood and her husband John of North Andover, and Timothy B. and his wife Brenda of Norwood. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a retired employee of Nynex and Babson College. He was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Church, a Eucharistic Minister, and member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was a Korean War Veteran, U.S. Navy, and member of the Needham American Legion Post 14 and the Telephone Pioneers of America. A private Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 10 in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to St. Joseph Church, 1382 Highland Ave., Needham, MA 02492. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -