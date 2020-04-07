|
NAUGHTON, John J. Jr. Of Needham, April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann R. (Linskey) Naughton for 61 years. Devoted father of John J., III of Adams, Ann R. of Mendon, Kathleen M. Thomas and her husband Arthur of Falmouth, Paul E. and his wife Laura of Fryeburg, ME, Janet M. of Millville, Michael P. and his wife Linda of Warrenton, NC, Mary M. of Nantucket, Kevin C. and his wife Candice of Lynn, James C. and his wife Kerri of North Kingstown, RI, Maura E. Eisenhood and her husband John of North Andover, and Timothy B. and his wife Brenda of Norwood. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a retired employee of Nynex and Babson College. He was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Church, a Eucharistic Minister, and member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was a Korean War Veteran, U.S. Navy, and member of the Needham American Legion Post 14 and the Telephone Pioneers of America. A private Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 10 in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to St. Joseph Church, 1382 Highland Ave., Needham, MA 02492. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020