O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Chapel
181 Dorchester St.
South Boston, MA
View Map
O'CALLAGHAN, John J. Formerly of South Boston, October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Sheehan) O'Callaghan. Devoted father of Jennifer M. O'Callaghan of Boston. Loving son of the late James and Marie (Corkery) Callahan. Brother of the late James. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Friday, October 25th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Augustine Chapel, 181 Dorchester St., South Boston on Saturday, October 26th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. John was a longtime professor at Suffolk University.

Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
