O'CONNOR, John J. Age 83, of Cambridge, formerly of Chelsea, died on Tuesday, September 3 at Cambridge City Hospital. He was the son of the late John J. O'Connor and Dorothy P. (Sullivan), and the husband of the late Barbara (Koval) O'Connor. He was the father of Mark O'Connor of Chelsea and David O'Connor and his wife Siovhan of Cambridge, and the grandfather of Marney O'Connor. He was the brother of Maryann Hichar and her husband Richard of Melrose, and the late Dorothy P. Wilkinson and Muriel C. O'Connor. He is also survived by his nephew Barry Wilkinson and his wife Bernice of Saugus, and his niece Mary Wilkinson of Peabody. Services were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
