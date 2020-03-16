|
O'CONNOR, John J. Of West Roxbury, passed away on March 15, 2020. Beloved son of the late John J. and Florence (DeGregorio) O'Connor. Devoted brother of Thomas O'Connor and his wife Arlene of Randolph, Kevin O'Connor and his wife Shiela of Texas, and Kathleen McGarry and her husband Robert of Canton. Uncle of Chad, Chris, Katie, Jaclynn, and Adam and great-uncle of Emma and Violet. John was a longtime U.S. postal worker, Centre St., Jamaica Plain. A private Funeral Service will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, March 21st, at 11am. A public Graveside Service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020