John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
O'DONNELL, John J. Lifelong resident of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Durnin) O'Donnell. Loving father of Joseph B. & Christine O'Donnell, both of Dorchester, and the late Kathleen O'Donnell. Also survived by many loving cousins & neighbors. Vet. Korean War, USMC. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St., (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John to St. Brendan's Parish, 15 Rita Rd., Dorchester, MA 02124. Interment in New Calvary Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
