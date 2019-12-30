|
O'DONOGHUE, John J. Retired Chief of Operations, Cambridge Fire Department Of Medford. Passed away on December 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Beverly Anne (Young) of Medford. Loving father of John M. of Minneapolis, MN, Brian J. of Lowell, and Caitlin Trani and her husband Patrick of Medford. Devoted "Bebe" of Sean O'Donoghue and Jack and Ryan Trani. Dear brother of Robert O'Donoghue and his wife Jeanne of Ipswich, Helen Smith and her husband Edward of Raynham, and the late Gerard O'Donoghue. Brother-in-law of Dr. Robert Young and his wife Gail of Weymouth. Also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Retired Chief of Operations, Cambridge Fire Department. John was a dedicated public service professional and a beloved instructor and author. Late Vietnam Era Army Veteran. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Rt. 60 (adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Saturday at 8:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Raphael's Church, 512 High St., Medford at 9:30am. Visiting Hours on Friday at the funeral home from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Donations may be made in John's memory to the Boston Sparks Association, 344 Congress St., Boston, MA 02210. For directions, donations or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019