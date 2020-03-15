Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN O'SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. O'SULLIVAN Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. O'SULLIVAN Sr. Obituary
O'SULLIVAN, John J. Sr. Age 82, of Hingham, March 12, 2020. Longtime companion of Philomena Kilkelly of Hingham, and former husband of the late Barbara A. (Suomi) O'Sullivan. Father of John J. O'Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Theresa of Mansfield, Jennine M. O'Sullivan of Middleboro, Julie K. O'Sullivan of Taunton, Kevin M. O'Sullivan, Sr. of New Bedford, Patrick V. O'Sullivan of South Carolina, Stephen Kilkelly of Seattle, Washington, Robby Kilkelly of West Roxbury, Coleen Howard of Westwood, and Barry KilKelly of West Roxbury. Grandfather of Michael, Kayla, Shealynn, Kevin, Jr., Angelina, Emma Rose, Laniey, John Paul, and Rachel, and great-grandfather of Kameron. Brother of Delia Oberfell of Louisiana, Helen Henning of Texas, Patricia Conroy and her husband Richard of Foxborough, Patrick O'Sullivan and his wife Joan of Foxborough, Kevin O'Sullivan of Rhode Island, Joseph O'Sullivan and his wife Joanne of Texas, Dennis O'Sullivan of Attleboro, Daniel O'Sullivan and his wife Gail of Indiana and the late Mary Ellen O'Sullivan, Benjamin O'Sullivan, Anna Duffy, Paul O'Sullivan and Terrance O'Sullivan. Services and burial are private and visiting hours have been omitted. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -