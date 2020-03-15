|
|
O'SULLIVAN, John J. Sr. Age 82, of Hingham, March 12, 2020. Longtime companion of Philomena Kilkelly of Hingham, and former husband of the late Barbara A. (Suomi) O'Sullivan. Father of John J. O'Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Theresa of Mansfield, Jennine M. O'Sullivan of Middleboro, Julie K. O'Sullivan of Taunton, Kevin M. O'Sullivan, Sr. of New Bedford, Patrick V. O'Sullivan of South Carolina, Stephen Kilkelly of Seattle, Washington, Robby Kilkelly of West Roxbury, Coleen Howard of Westwood, and Barry KilKelly of West Roxbury. Grandfather of Michael, Kayla, Shealynn, Kevin, Jr., Angelina, Emma Rose, Laniey, John Paul, and Rachel, and great-grandfather of Kameron. Brother of Delia Oberfell of Louisiana, Helen Henning of Texas, Patricia Conroy and her husband Richard of Foxborough, Patrick O'Sullivan and his wife Joan of Foxborough, Kevin O'Sullivan of Rhode Island, Joseph O'Sullivan and his wife Joanne of Texas, Dennis O'Sullivan of Attleboro, Daniel O'Sullivan and his wife Gail of Indiana and the late Mary Ellen O'Sullivan, Benjamin O'Sullivan, Anna Duffy, Paul O'Sullivan and Terrance O'Sullivan. Services and burial are private and visiting hours have been omitted. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020