Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN O'TOOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. O'TOOLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. O'TOOLE Obituary
O'TOOLE, John J. 90, longtime Belmont resident, Sept. 12, 2019. Loving uncle of Mary O'Toole and her husband Domenic Mazzola of Concord and Elizabeth O'Toole and her husband Richard Prayson of Shaker Heights, OH. Granduncle to Emily, Domenic, and James Mazzola, Brigid Prayson, and Nicholas Prayson and his wife Diana Basali. Son of the late James and Helen (Scollard) O'Toole and brother of the late James W. O'Toole. Visitation Sat., Sept. 28th, from 9:30 to 10:15 am in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial following at Belmont Cemetery. Contributions in John's memory may be made to Saint Anthony Shrine Boston, MA, www.stanthonyshrine.org. For his full obituary/online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now