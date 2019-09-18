|
O'TOOLE, John J. 90, longtime Belmont resident, Sept. 12, 2019. Loving uncle of Mary O'Toole and her husband Domenic Mazzola of Concord and Elizabeth O'Toole and her husband Richard Prayson of Shaker Heights, OH. Granduncle to Emily, Domenic, and James Mazzola, Brigid Prayson, and Nicholas Prayson and his wife Diana Basali. Son of the late James and Helen (Scollard) O'Toole and brother of the late James W. O'Toole. Visitation Sat., Sept. 28th, from 9:30 to 10:15 am in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial following at Belmont Cemetery. Contributions in John's memory may be made to Saint Anthony Shrine Boston, MA, www.stanthonyshrine.org. For his full obituary/online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019