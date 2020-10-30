1/
JOHN J. PAONE Jr.
1944 - 2020
PAONE, John J. Jr. Of Naples, FL, formerly of Wakefield, Oct 29. Beloved husband of the late Frances (Dow) LaFauci Paone. Loving father of Mark A. Paone & wife Rokia of Danvers and Lisa M. Hart & husband Michael of Wakefield. He was the cherished "Grampy" of Max & Madelyn Paone and Courtney, Kevin, & Cameron Hart. He is also survived by his brother Alan Paone of OR, his sister Lucille Zappala of Reading, and his former wife Carol Paone of Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, from 4-7pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield, on Thursday, at 12pm. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending Visitation should wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
NOV
5
Service
12:00 PM
Forest Glade Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
October 30, 2020
All my sympathy to John's family. He was a great father-in-law to my son Mike, a much-loved Grampy and a loving dad. Always enjoyed family get-togethers. May he Rest In Peace.
Pam Hart
Family Friend
