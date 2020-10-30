PAONE, John J. Jr. Of Naples, FL, formerly of Wakefield, Oct 29. Beloved husband of the late Frances (Dow) LaFauci Paone. Loving father of Mark A. Paone & wife Rokia of Danvers and Lisa M. Hart & husband Michael of Wakefield. He was the cherished "Grampy" of Max & Madelyn Paone and Courtney, Kevin, & Cameron Hart. He is also survived by his brother Alan Paone of OR, his sister Lucille Zappala of Reading, and his former wife Carol Paone of Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, from 4-7pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield, on Thursday, at 12pm. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending Visitation should wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com