Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
441 Fellsway West
Medford, MA
JOHN J. PREVITI Jr.

JOHN J. PREVITI Jr. Obituary
PREVITI, John J. Jr. Sergeant, Suffolk University Police Of Medford, July 18th. Beloved husband of Jennifer (Stodulski) Previti. Cherished son of John Previti and his wife Sharon (Crescenzo) and Marlene Previti English (Boback) and her late husband Tom. Dear son-in-law of Loreen Adams and her husband Chris Chastaien. Devoted brother of Michael Previti and his wife Brandy and the late Anthony Previti. Dear stepbrother of John, Marc and Danny English. Dear brother-in-law of Christopher Stodulski and his wife Sara, Nicholas and Daniel Stodulski. Loving uncle of Cadence and Kendall Previti, and Makayla and Tyler Stodulski. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Friday, July 24th, from 3-7 PM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, and to gather for the Funeral Procession Saturday at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Social distancing protocols will be followed. In lieu of flowers, please honor John's memory by making a contribution in his name to Caring for a Cure, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Boston, MA 02114. John was a graduate of the 16th Massachusetts Special State Police Officer Academy of July 22, 2005. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020
