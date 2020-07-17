Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN PULEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DET. JOHN J. (SGT. BPD RET.) PULEO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DET. JOHN J. (SGT. BPD RET.) PULEO Obituary
PULEO, John J. (Det. Sgt. BPD Ret.) At his home in Dorchester, surrounded by family, Wednesday July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Killilea) Puleo. Loving father of Sr. Marie T. Puleo MFIC of Rome and Newton, Kathleen A. Coughlin and her husband Michael of Dorchester and the late John J. Puleo Jr. and his surviving wife Lorraine of Braintree. Grandfather of Nicholas Puleo, Matthew Puleo, James Coughlin, Joseph Coughlin and Mary Coughlin. Great-grandfather of Sam, Maeve, and Marshall Puleo. Brother of Ann Mazzone of Dorchester and the late Carmello Brillo and Rose Strack. Visitation at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Saturday July 18, 8:15 – 9:15 am. Funeral Mass private. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. After leaving the Navy in 1951, he became a member of the Boston Police Department from 1951 to 1995. He was most proud to have been part of the Tactical Patrol Force and Mobile Operations. As a lieutenant in Mobile Operations, he was among a group of superior officers recognized by the Provost Marshal of the Army for his "professionalism and exceptional leadership which contributed significantly to the efficient accomplishment of the Army mission in the Boston area". In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, 790 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458. To send a condolence message to the Puleo family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -