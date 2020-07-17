|
PULEO, John J. (Det. Sgt. BPD Ret.) At his home in Dorchester, surrounded by family, Wednesday July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Killilea) Puleo. Loving father of Sr. Marie T. Puleo MFIC of Rome and Newton, Kathleen A. Coughlin and her husband Michael of Dorchester and the late John J. Puleo Jr. and his surviving wife Lorraine of Braintree. Grandfather of Nicholas Puleo, Matthew Puleo, James Coughlin, Joseph Coughlin and Mary Coughlin. Great-grandfather of Sam, Maeve, and Marshall Puleo. Brother of Ann Mazzone of Dorchester and the late Carmello Brillo and Rose Strack. Visitation at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Saturday July 18, 8:15 – 9:15 am. Funeral Mass private. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. After leaving the Navy in 1951, he became a member of the Boston Police Department from 1951 to 1995. He was most proud to have been part of the Tactical Patrol Force and Mobile Operations. As a lieutenant in Mobile Operations, he was among a group of superior officers recognized by the Provost Marshal of the Army for his "professionalism and exceptional leadership which contributed significantly to the efficient accomplishment of the Army mission in the Boston area". In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, 790 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458. To send a condolence message to the Puleo family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020