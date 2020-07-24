Boston Globe Obituaries
RIDGE, John J. Of Londonderry, NH, formerly of S. Boston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 64. Loving husband of his sweetheart of 41 years, Patricia (Haines). Devoted father of Colleen Hall and her husband Kevin of Marshfield, Patricia Johnson and her husband Stephen of Milton, Matthew Ridge and his wife Nikki of Somerville, and Kaitlyn Ross and her husband Kasey of Dover, NH. Cherished brother of Mary Powell, Dorothy Mague, Kevin Ridge and Mildred Ridge. Loving "Papa" of Ethan, Madelyn, Chase and Avery. Son-in-law of Catherine Haines of S. Boston. Special friend of Brian Wrick of Weymouth. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. John was a Lead Controller Operator at Liberty Utilities, NH. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 9 to 10 am at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Agatha Church, Milton, at 10:30. Relatives and friends invited. Please wear masks and respect social distancing. Interment will be private at family's request. Donations may be made in his memory to the For complete obituary and website, please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696 - 4200

Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
