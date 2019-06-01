|
RUEHRWEIN, John J. Of Wakefield, May 31. Beloved husband of then late Theresa (McMullen) Ruehrwein. Loving father of John J. Ruehrwein and his late wife Nanci, James E. Ruehrwein, Mary Ruehrwein and significant other Doug Newman, Karen Fabbo and husband Victor, Debra Ruehrwein and significant other Barry Toland all of Wakefield and Kevin R. Ruehrwein of Maine. Brother of Frederick Ruehrwein and wife Roberta of Raynham. Grandfather of Ami, Keith, Nicole, Bianca, Victoria, Tina, Stephanie, Jessica, Shawn and Robert. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Olivia, London and Scarlett. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10 o'clock. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lahey Health at Home Hospice, Gift Processing, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019