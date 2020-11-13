RULIERA, John J. (Goulart) Sr. Age 87, of Marblehead, formerly of Campton, NH and East Boston, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Cherished son of the late Candido and Mary (Silva) Ruliera. Beloved husband of Lorraine (White) Ruliera and the late Laura (Scalfani) Ruliera. Loving father of Candice Baptista, John J. Ruliera, Jr., MaryAnn Ruliera, David Ruliera, Billy Ruliera, Michelle D'Avanzo and Lori Simbliaris and the De Fronzo family. Caring brother of Dorothy Polito, Virginia Healey and the late Costa Goulart, Billy Goulart, Mary DiLorenzo, Francis Goulart, Eleanor Tsaltas, Arlene Carozza, Charles "Sonny Boy" Goulart and Arthur Goulart. Also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. John was a US Army Veteran and received 3 Purple Heart medals during the Korean War and later served in the US Marine Corps as a drill instructor at Parris Island. John spent his career in law enforcement at Boston PD, MDC and Plymouth State. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his services will be held privately. At the family's request please omit flowers. Donations may be made in John's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org
Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com
Revere View the online memorial for John J. (Goulart) Sr. RULIERA