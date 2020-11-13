1/1
JOHN J. (GOULART) RULIERA Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RULIERA, John J. (Goulart) Sr. Age 87, of Marblehead, formerly of Campton, NH and East Boston, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Cherished son of the late Candido and Mary (Silva) Ruliera. Beloved husband of Lorraine (White) Ruliera and the late Laura (Scalfani) Ruliera. Loving father of Candice Baptista, John J. Ruliera, Jr., MaryAnn Ruliera, David Ruliera, Billy Ruliera, Michelle D'Avanzo and Lori Simbliaris and the De Fronzo family. Caring brother of Dorothy Polito, Virginia Healey and the late Costa Goulart, Billy Goulart, Mary DiLorenzo, Francis Goulart, Eleanor Tsaltas, Arlene Carozza, Charles "Sonny Boy" Goulart and Arthur Goulart. Also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. John was a US Army Veteran and received 3 Purple Heart medals during the Korean War and later served in the US Marine Corps as a drill instructor at Parris Island. John spent his career in law enforcement at Boston PD, MDC and Plymouth State. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his services will be held privately. At the family's request please omit flowers. Donations may be made in John's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere

View the online memorial for John J. (Goulart) Sr. RULIERA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved