RYAN, John J. Age 73, of Mashpee, passed away at Brigham and Women's Hospital surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Gallagher) Ryan for 47 years and son of the late William and Anna Ryan.



In addition to his wife Mary, John is survived by 2 sons, Michael Ryan and wife Sandra of Wellfleet, and Matthew Ryan and wife Shireen of Kansas City, Missouri, and his 2 cherished grandchildren, Chloe and Max. He is also survived by his sister, Claire Hickey, and his brothers William, Robert, and Paul Ryan and their spouses, his many nieces and nephews, and his many friends. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.



John was a proud "Double Eagle" having graduated from both Boston College High School and Boston College, class of 1967. After obtaining a graduate degree in accounting and working as a CPA, he became an enthusiastic entrepreneur who owned and operated Surface Coatings Division in Providence, RI for over 30 years. After retiring from Surface Coatings, he served as an advisor and the CFO of his son Michael's company, Bridge Import Group Inc., of Boston, MA and also provided frequent business advice to his son Matthew in his business endeavors.



He was an avid golfer, and a true friend. He enjoyed 19 years of camaraderie and competition as a member of The Ridge Club in Sandwich, where his golf friends gave him the nickname "Radar" for his ability to hit the middle of the fairway. He enjoyed considerable success in many amateur golf tournaments.



A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for their loving care and support.



A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, May 17th at 11:00am at Christ the King Parish, 3 Job's Fishing Rd, Mashpee, MA 02649. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The William A. Ryan and Anna McCusker Scholarship Fund, care of Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA 02125, or to the . For online guest book, directions & information please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019