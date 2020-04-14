|
SANDILANDS, John J. Jr. Passed away suddenly on April 9, 2020. John leaves his devoted wife of sixty-three (63) years, Mildred A. (Petralia) Sandilands. John was predeceased by his father, John J. Sandilands, Sr., his mother Louise (McNeil) Sandilands, his sister Eugenia A. (Sandilands) Burt and his sister Lorraine L. Sandilands. John was the beloved uncle of Michael A. Burt and his wife Janet of Reading, MA, Sally Ann Burt of Lynn, MA, and Sandra Jensen and her companion Joseph O'Neil of Peabody, MA. John was the dearly loved granduncle of Sara Jensen, Milton, MA, Jesse & Kaitlin Jensen, Melrose, MA, Kelly Burt, Medford, MA and Karen Burt, Arlington, MA. John was the much loved cousin of Barbara A. & Edward A. Survilas of Winthrop, MA; Frances & Donald Barsalou of South Hadley, MA, Paulette Gozgit of Chicopee, MA and Patricia Dagenais of Southwick, MA. John leaves numerous loving cousins, grandnieces & grandnephews as well as grandcousins all throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. John was everyone's favorite friend, uncle and cousin. After graduating from Merrimack College with a B.S. in Chemistry, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a Corpsman at the Bethesda MD. Hospital. After serving his country, John received an Honorable Discharge. John worked for the FDA, ECA, and as the Sr. Chemist with Benezoid Organics Co. John along with his wife Mildred founded Sensor Engineering Co., where John served as President up until his retirement. John served for more than a decade on the Zoning Board of Appeals in the Town of Wellfleet, MA. Prior to moving to Cape Cod, John was instrumental along with his cousin Bob Murray, Sr. in forming the Chelmsford Lodge of Elks, B.P.O.E., #2310. Due to the current CDC guidelines, funeral arrangements and burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, MA 02152. To sign his online guestbook, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020