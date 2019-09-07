Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SIMONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. SIMONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. SIMONE Obituary
SIMONE , John J. Of Lexington, formerly of Newton, September 5, 2019. Husband of Jean (Morrison) Simone. Former husband of Dorothy Simone of Plymouth. Beloved son of the late Tullio F. and Maude E. (Mitchell) Simone. Devoted brother of Vincent F. Simone and his wife Merrily of Buzzard's Bay, formerly of Newton, and Peter J. Simone and his wife De of Wellesley, formerly of Needham. Uncle of Lisa Jacobs, Vincent M. Simone, Angela A. Gagnon, and Janna R. Downing. Also survived by many friends and bandmates. Graduate of Newton High School (Murray Rd.), Curry College, and Boston University. John was a musician and an educator. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, on Wednesday, September 11th from 9:00-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Paul's Church, Wellesley, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Music Drives Us, 111 Morse St., Norwood, MA 02062. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now