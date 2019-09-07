|
SIMONE , John J. Of Lexington, formerly of Newton, September 5, 2019. Husband of Jean (Morrison) Simone. Former husband of Dorothy Simone of Plymouth. Beloved son of the late Tullio F. and Maude E. (Mitchell) Simone. Devoted brother of Vincent F. Simone and his wife Merrily of Buzzard's Bay, formerly of Newton, and Peter J. Simone and his wife De of Wellesley, formerly of Needham. Uncle of Lisa Jacobs, Vincent M. Simone, Angela A. Gagnon, and Janna R. Downing. Also survived by many friends and bandmates. Graduate of Newton High School (Murray Rd.), Curry College, and Boston University. John was a musician and an educator. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, on Wednesday, September 11th from 9:00-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Paul's Church, Wellesley, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Music Drives Us, 111 Morse St., Norwood, MA 02062. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019