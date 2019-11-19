|
SULLIVAN, John J. III Of Waltham, November 16, 2019. John was the son of the late John J. and Eleanor M. (McCoole) Sullivan. He leaves behind his sister, Maureen Sullivan of Lincoln, and numerous close friends including June Conway of Waltham. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, November 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers to the Sullivan family, memorials in his name may be made to The Collings Foundation in Stow, MA: www.collingsfoundation.org For complete obituary, guest book and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019