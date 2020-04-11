|
SULLIVAN, John J. Of Brighton, April 7, 2020. John was born in Boston on February 2, 1943, a son of the late John J. and Blanche (Wesolawski) Sullivan. He was raised in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston and later graduated from Needham High School. He then enlisted in the Navy where he served as a 2nd Class Machinist Mate during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home he enrolled at The Wentworth Institute and began his career as a licensed plumber before deciding to adventure to Alaska where he would work on oil rigs there and in Canada. When his father became ill he returned home to be closer to his family and began working for the Stop and Shop Company, a job he thoroughly enjoyed and maintained for over 20 years. In his spare time he found great peace and solace in fishing, wherever and whenever possible. He was a proud veteran and enjoyed his time as a resident at The Soldier's Home in Chelsea. He is survived by his brothers, MSP Major (Ret) Kenneth E. Sullivan and his wife, Roberta, of Wendell and Thomas J. Sullivan and his wife, Patricia, of Waltham and by his nephews, Ryan Sullivan, Jonathan Sullivan and Christopher Sullivan. He will be laid to rest privately in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery in Needham. Memorial donations may be made to The Soldier's Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020