TANNIAN, John J. Jr. "Jack" - Of Wilmington, formerly of Medford. Beloved husband of the late Alice Tannian. Loving father of Lisa Turner and her husband Jeff, Kathleen Sheehan all of PA, Joseph Tannian and his wife Renee of VA, Christopher Tannian and his wife Sally of Wakefield, Eileen Tannian of Wilmington and the late John Tannian and his surviving spouse Sharon of FL. Brother of Francis Tannian and Mary Perkins. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a source of love, laughter, generosity and relentless optimism to all who knew him and encountered him in his life's endeavors. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Jack, Monday morning, August 26, 2019, in St. Clement Church, Medford at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, 2-6. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Late Veteran US Air Force, Korea. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to, Waterislifekenya.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
