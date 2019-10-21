|
TRAVERS, John J. Of Franklin, October 16, beloved husband of Jeanne (Peets) Travers. Father of Katie Travers and her fianc? Mike Commendatore. Brother of Cathy McKnight of Norton and Tom Travers, III of Franklin. Brother of the late Robert and Richard Travers. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, in the First Universalist Society Church, 262 Chestnut Street, Franklin at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow in the Church. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, October 24, in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street, FRANKLIN, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the First Universalist Society of Franklin Building Fund, 262 Chestnut Street, Franklin, MA 02038. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019