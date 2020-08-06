|
|
TUMULTY, John J. "Jack" Age 80, of Newton, NH, formerly of Arlington, Merrimac and Lynn, August 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (Lessard) Tumulty, father of Christina Tumulty of Newton, NH and the late David Tumulty, grandfather to Kayla and Jacob Tumulty, brother of Michael Tumulty of Marblehead and Maureen ter Poorten of Lubec, ME. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Services at 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, HAMPTON, NH. Social distancing and masks will be required. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment will be private in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn, MA. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to New Hampshire, 650 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101-2508. US Marine Corps veteran. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jack's memorial website, see a more complete notice, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020