URSINO, John J. Of Medford, March 25, 2020. John was the beloved husband of the late Emily J. (Scimone) Ursino, of 60 years. Devoted father of Brian J. Ursino and his fiancee Rosanna Pelosi of Peabody, Stephen M. Ursino and his wife Nancy of North Reading. Brother of Connie Puleo of Medford and the late Sam, Mario, Domenic, Antoinette Ursino, and Gaye Holton. John is the cherished grandfather of Daniel, Dylan, Mia, and Samantha Ursino. Due to current restrictions on public gathering, Visiting Hours have been omitted. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, on Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020. Late produce Salesman, Dimare Bros. Produce, Chelsea & Starter, at the Colonial Country Club, Lynnfield. Late U.S. Army Veteran, Korea & Purple Heart Recipient. Funeral arrangements by the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. For obituary: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020