WHEELER, John J. "Jack" Of Ctr. Barnstead, NH, Oct. 11. Companion of over 25 years to Beth Macomber of Ctr. Barnstead, NH. Father of Gregg Wheeler and his wife Liz of Hanover, Mark Wheeler of Rockland and Jaclyn Wheeler of Littleton, CO. Brother of James Wheeler and his fiancé Denise Giannone of Easton, Catherine Wheeler of Abington and Joan Sullivan and her husband Bob of Hanover. Grandfather to six grandchildren and "Pa" to Sophia. Brother-in-law of Ralph Cormier of Rockland and Lois Wheeler of Bridgewater. Calling Hours on Tues., Oct. 20th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom, NH. Graveside Service on Thur., Oct. 22nd at 11 A.M. in Mount Benedict Cemetery, W. Roxbury. In accordance with health guidelines, all attendees must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.